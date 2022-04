Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO