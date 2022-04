It was a busy day in Baton Rouge on Saturday as the LSU Tigers were looking for a series sweep of Missouri, and they got it with an 8-6 win in Game 3. Samuel Dutton got the start on the mound, but after a first-inning error, Missouri hit a two-run home run to take an early 2-0 lead. Dutton had his shortest outing of the year as he was pulled from the game after pitching only 1.2 innings while allowing three hits, two runs and one walk with one strikeout.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO