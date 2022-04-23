ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired call in southwest Columbia

By Karl Wehmhoener
 1 day ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: The responding agency has been updated and an official's rank.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Boone County Sheriff's office are investigating a report of shots fired in southwest Columbia.

Deputies have taped off the intersection of West Bethany Drive and South Scott Blvd and multiple evidence markers can be seen on the ground.

An ABC 17 News crew on scene reports multiple deputies can be seen looking for evidence.

Sgt. Cole Hoffman reports deputies found multiple shell casings on the ground.

Boone County Sheriff's office investigating shots fired call in southwest Columbia

Comments / 0

COLUMBIA, MO
