Placer County, CA

Placer County launches its '1 Pill Can Kill Placer' campaign

 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Placer County held a fentanyl awareness event Friday morning at Whitney High School in Rocklin, unveiling the launch of the one pill can kill placer campaign in partnership with organizations across the county. "It's like a minefield out there now for kids," said Laura Didier,...

