Fort Wayne, IN

Dwenger baseball throttles Northrop in first of weekend series

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEG6_0fHmcNP600

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger snapped a 2-game losing streak after a definitive 14-0 win over Northrop on Friday.

The Saints put away Northrop in the third inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. Dwenger improves their record to 4-2 while Northrop fell to 2-5.

Dwenger and Northrop meet again for the second game of their weekend series on Saturday.

WANE 15

No love lost between Komets and Nailers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If the final game of the regular season is any indication, there will be no love lost between the Komets and Nailers when the puck drops Friday night in the Jungle for game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series. The two teams went after each other Saturday night […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Lang homers, but Mastodons fall to no. 18 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jack Lang had a solo home run for Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday (April 20) evening in the Mastodons’ 12-2 loss to No. 18 Notre Dame. The ‘Dons wasted little time getting on the board. Lang hit a solo shot in the first inning, his seventh home run of the year, […]
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE 15

TinCaps blanked by Lugnuts, winning streak snapped

LANSING, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 2-0, to the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics affiliate) at Jackson Field on Thursday evening, ending a four-game win streak. Lugnuts (4-8) starter Grant Holman pitched through trouble to post six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.The TinCaps had runners in scoring position in five of Holman’s six innings. Twice leadoff hitter Corey […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

