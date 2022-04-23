Dwenger baseball throttles Northrop in first of weekend series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger snapped a 2-game losing streak after a definitive 14-0 win over Northrop on Friday.

The Saints put away Northrop in the third inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. Dwenger improves their record to 4-2 while Northrop fell to 2-5.

Dwenger and Northrop meet again for the second game of their weekend series on Saturday.

