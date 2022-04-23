Dwenger baseball throttles Northrop in first of weekend series
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger snapped a 2-game losing streak after a definitive 14-0 win over Northrop on Friday.
The Saints put away Northrop in the third inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. Dwenger improves their record to 4-2 while Northrop fell to 2-5.
Dwenger and Northrop meet again for the second game of their weekend series on Saturday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0