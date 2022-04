NEW BEDFORD — When you pitch a softball no-hitter at GNB Voc-Tech, you get a game ball autographed by your teammates and you get to take the "Bear" home with you. The "Bear" is a stuffed animal that's given to the team's most valuable player after every game and Friday's pick was an easy one — senior right-hander Madison Medeiros, who tossed her first varsity no-hitter and notched 15 strikeouts in a 3-0 South Coast Conference win over Apponequet.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO