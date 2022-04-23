(Video) – Star Valley Soccer hosts Rock Springs

PARMA -- The first three games of the spring for the Western Panthers girls soccer team were all close games, but all losses for the Panthers. The Panthers lost 2-1 to Lansing Christian, 2-1 to Lakeview and 1-0 to Chelsea. But since then, the floodgates have opened on Panthers scoring,...
CHEYENNE – Taking advantage of set pieces early helped Cheyenne Central set the tone Thursday afternoon. A score off a corner kick in the fifth minute of the match gave the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead over Cheyenne East. Calie Mosely placed the ball in front of the frame and Ava Taylor eventually managed to knock it in for her first goal of the contest. Central rolled that into a 4-1 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
TRACK AND FIELD – The Dan Hansen track meet had a great day of weather to compete Thursday full individual and team results can be seen below on the sports page sheridanmedia.com. Tuesday Sheridan high school will host the annual the Gary Benson Border War meet with the big...
BOZEMAN — Tayler Thomas belted a three-run homer, and Arin Eaton tossed a 1-hitter, as Belgrade cruised to a league victory on the road Thursday. The Panthers tallied 14 hits and took advantage of 11 errors by Gallatin en route to a 19-0 five-inning Eastern AA victory. Thomas led the charge offensively, finishing just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
BILLINGS — Daisy Fisher, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker from White Sulphur Springs, has signed with the volleyball program at Rocky Mountain College for the upcoming season. Fisher was a four-year player for WSS. She led the Hornets in kills and blocks, and was named academic all-state four times and...
SCRANTON, Pa. — Our final Super 16 Countdown of the basketball season is always highly debated and highly scrutinized. On the boys' side, you could make the argument for Scranton, Dallas and St. John Neumann to take the top spot, but only one team can claim the trophy. Newswatch...
COEUR d’ALENE — The young Lake City Timberwolves were three outs away from an impressive comeback victory over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings in the first game of an Inland Empire League softball doubleheader. But host Coeur d’Alene scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning,...
Despite athletes being limited in events, Belgrade still earned runner up finish Thursday in the six-team Belgrade Meet. With a larger meet the following day, athletes only competed in one or two events. Still, the Panthers tallied 128 points and finished just 6.5 points behind Harlowton/Ryegate. Belgrade won five events...
New Richmond – When Clark Kent takes his glasses off he becomes Superman. For Jacob Howard it seems to work the other way around. A key bench player for the Wyoming East basketball team, when Howard steps on the diamond in the spring he swaps out his contacts for glasses and becomes the school’s top baseball player.
Molly Kessenich scored seven goals, Marley Lindner had four of her own and Barrett Woods and Ava Surridge each had a goal to help Battle Mountain cruise to a 13-6 win over Fruita Monument Saturday in Edwards. Morgan Petrowski was active in the field, scooping up six ground balls and...
