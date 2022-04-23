ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

(Video) – Star Valley Soccer hosts Rock Springs

By SVI Staff
svinews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves and Lady Braves host Rock Springs on Saturday, April...

svinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Western girls soccer hitting its stride

PARMA -- The first three games of the spring for the Western Panthers girls soccer team were all close games, but all losses for the Panthers. The Panthers lost 2-1 to Lansing Christian, 2-1 to Lakeview and 1-0 to Chelsea. But since then, the floodgates have opened on Panthers scoring,...
PARMA, MI
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Lady Indians ride early score to win over East

CHEYENNE – Taking advantage of set pieces early helped Cheyenne Central set the tone Thursday afternoon. A score off a corner kick in the fifth minute of the match gave the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead over Cheyenne East. Calie Mosely placed the ball in front of the frame and Ava Taylor eventually managed to knock it in for her first goal of the contest. Central rolled that into a 4-1 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
CHEYENNE, WY
Belgrade News

Belgrade routs Gallatin in conference clash

BOZEMAN — Tayler Thomas belted a three-run homer, and Arin Eaton tossed a 1-hitter, as Belgrade cruised to a league victory on the road Thursday. The Panthers tallied 14 hits and took advantage of 11 errors by Gallatin en route to a 19-0 five-inning Eastern AA victory. Thomas led the charge offensively, finishing just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
BELGRADE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Afton, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
WNEP-TV 16

Scranton Knights Claim Super 16 Boys Basketball Trophy

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our final Super 16 Countdown of the basketball season is always highly debated and highly scrutinized. On the boys' side, you could make the argument for Scranton, Dallas and St. John Neumann to take the top spot, but only one team can claim the trophy. Newswatch...
SCRANTON, PA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP SOFTBALL: Coeur d'Alene rallies, then sweeps Lake City

COEUR d’ALENE — The young Lake City Timberwolves were three outs away from an impressive comeback victory over the Coeur d’Alene Vikings in the first game of an Inland Empire League softball doubleheader. But host Coeur d’Alene scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Belgrade News

Belgrade earns runner up finish at own invite

Despite athletes being limited in events, Belgrade still earned runner up finish Thursday in the six-team Belgrade Meet. With a larger meet the following day, athletes only competed in one or two events. Still, the Panthers tallied 128 points and finished just 6.5 points behind Harlowton/Ryegate. Belgrade won five events...
BELGRADE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Views#Svi

Comments / 0

Community Policy