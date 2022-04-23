ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Briar Cliff’s Brita Hand resigns to take head coaching position at D2 Maryville University

By Noah Sacco
 1 day ago

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Briar Cliff University and the Charger women’s basketball program have announced a head coach change, effective immediately.

Coach Brita Hand has accepted a position with Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri. Hand will serve as the Women’s Basketball Head Coach for the NCAA Division II university.

“Coach Hand joined us in 2020 and each day brought positivity, hard work, and encouragement to our student-athletes,” says Nic Scandrett, Vice President of Athletics and Operations. “While we are sad to see her leave us, we are also incredibly proud of her, not only for reaching this career milestone, but also for her accomplishments and impact she made at The Cliff.”

Brita Hand began as the head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team during the 2020-21 season. In her first season, Hand guided the Chargers to a 17-10 overall mark and 14-8 GPAC record. In 2021-22, Hand led the Chargers to a 17-14 overall mark and 13-9 GPAC record. They advanced to the national tournament for the 14th time in program history. Hand was the 11th coach for the program.

“We have witnessed amazing growth within our women’s basketball team, and I am confident in this team’s continued momentum and future successes,” adds Scandrett. “Our next step is to find the best person to guide these talented athletes and continue to support the future of the program.”

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. In the interim, Jasmine Stohr will serve as the head coach until a permanent replacement is identified.

