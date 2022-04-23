ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trego County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
County
Trego County, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL COUNTIES At 448 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding in Big Spring and the public has reported multiple homes flooded in town. Additional flooding is possible but the heaviest rain has moved east of Big Spring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement and public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lake Colorado City State Park, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Big Spring Country Club, Cuthbert and Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning across the southern coastal plain of NC Areas of fog, dense in some locations, has developed this morning, especially in the Coastal Plain and Sandhills regions. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will start to improve between 8 and 9 am.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 10.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Dillon, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will continue across inland portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina through 8-9 am this morning. The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that have an unusually higher run up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties. * WHEN...Late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While these waves may occur at any time late Saturday night through Sunday evening, the risk will be greatest with the high tide Sunday morning, which will occur around 7 am PDT. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL DEVELOP ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH CAROLINA LOWCOUNTRY THIS MORNING Areas of fog with patchy dense fog will develop across portions of southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry this morning The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways. The fog is expected to dissipate during the first hour or two of daylight this morning.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding which can be a very dangerous situation. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a warning be issued. Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar; Montague FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Montague. In northeast Texas, Lamar. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Roosevelt; Richland; Wibaux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Roosevelt, Richland and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Harsh winter conditions will continue to stress young and newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Power outages have been reported with this storm and there are highway closures for portions of the area. Check road reports before heading out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MITCHELL AND EAST CENTRAL HOWARD COUNTIES At 457 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coahoma, or 12 miles northeast of Big Spring, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Coahoma, Sand Springs and Westbrook. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 180 and 209. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Precipitation has become light and will end soon in the region, winds have decreased and will continue to decrease throughout the day.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brule, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brule; Gregory WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Brule and Gregory Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRULE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING Conditions across the warned area has improved, allowing for the blizzard warning to expire at 6 AM MDT.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND

