Vermillion County, IN

Riverton Parke & South Vermillion split

By Omar Tellow
 1 day ago

MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Riverton Parke baseball team rallied to beat South Vermillion 13-7 on Friday evening. The Panthers trailed 7-2 in the 3rd inning and scored 11 unanswered runs. Derek Lebron hit two home runs for the Panthers.

Just nearby the baseball field, the South Vermillion softball team beat Riverton Parke 14-2. It’s the first time this season South Vermillion has played past the 5th inning. With the victory they improve to 9-0 on the season.

