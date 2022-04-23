ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County launches its "1 Pill Can Kill Placer" campaign

abc10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne pill can kill. It's...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Very High Priority For Us’: State Wildlife Officials Bust Massive Black Market Scheme Involving Poached Sturgeon From Sacramento River

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — California wildlife officers made a massive bust on the Sacramento River, cuffing nine men who are suspected of poaching sturgeon and selling their caviar on the black market. Sturgeon are considered a “species of special concern” in California. State wildlife officers say they watched these criminals in the dark of night using young salmon as bait. Additionally, investigators turned up illegal guns, counterfeit cash and drugs on top of all that stolen sturgeon. “It’s been a few years since I remember something quite this big,” said Cpt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The monster poaching...
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
SFGate

California Officers Arrest Alleged Sturgeon Poachers, Rescue Giant Fish

This Earth Day, giant, enormous, and I do mean shockingly huge fish in California are a little bit safer. After nearly a yearlong investigation, Sacramento authorities have busted a major sturgeon poaching operation in the area. You may know sturgeon from social media, where videos of these living dinosaurs have...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Walmarts Across The Region Have Spotty Pricing Inspections

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A viewer says she caught her local Walmart overcharging her, several times, and called on Kurtis Ming who found inspection reports for stores across the region. After bringing the overcharged food items to the attention of the Suisun City Walmart staff a third time, Jocelyne von Strong says she’s feeling ignored. She sent CBS13 photos proving it: a two-pack of cream cheese advertised as $2.00 but a receipt that says $2.88. “Well, frankly, I think there should be an investigation,” she said. “I don’t think that just going to them and saying ‘hey, there’s a problem’ is working.” So...
SUISUN CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pill

Comments / 0

Community Policy