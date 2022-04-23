Prep Sports Roundup For April 22, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Finally some good weather in central Illinois, and the prep sports scene shines Friday.

In baseball, U-High got a walk off hit from Jake Swartz to beat Joliet Catholic 5-4, while Eureka won 12-2 at El Paso-Gridley.

In softball, Washington, Tremont and East Peoria picked up victories in tournament play, while Metamora and El Paso-Gridley played host to track and field meets.

Enjoy the highlights!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.