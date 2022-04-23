ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Roundup For April 22, 2022

By Matt McClain
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLUIN_0fHmaxoK00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Finally some good weather in central Illinois, and the prep sports scene shines Friday.

In baseball, U-High got a walk off hit from Jake Swartz to beat Joliet Catholic 5-4, while Eureka won 12-2 at El Paso-Gridley.

In softball, Washington, Tremont and East Peoria picked up victories in tournament play, while Metamora and El Paso-Gridley played host to track and field meets.

Enjoy the highlights!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

College signings for April 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college choices official at signing ceremonies on Tuesday. Richwoods diver Molly Gordon signed with Bryant University. Richwoods’ Jaida Davis (Iowa Wesleyan basketball), Metamora’s Zack Schroeder (Wabash College basketball) and Morton’s Olivia Pippin (Heartland Community College volleyball) also signed their letters Tuesday.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

PND Seniors Make College Sports Commitments Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Four Notre Dame seniors made college sports commitments official at a signing ceremony hosted by the high school on Wednesday. Jenna Horst (St. Ambrose soccer), Kayley Carew (Maryville soccer), Delaney Cook (Western New Mexico basketball) and Joey Mushinsky (University of Mary wrestling) announced their colleges of choice and signed their letters.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Monday, March 28, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal Community got goals from sophomore Reece Anderson and freshman Rayna Powers to beat U-High, 2-0, in the Intercity Soccer Tournament on Monday. Normal West was a 5-1 winner of Central Catholic in the Intercity as well. Richwoods blanked Washington, 1-0 in girls soccer Monday. East Peoria beat IVC 6-2 in […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
El Paso, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
East Peoria, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Eureka, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Tremont, IL
City
Metamora, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Longtime sportscaster and ‘Voice of the Illini’ dies at 90

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the standard of excellence. When I got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

SIGN UP: Easterseals Run, Walk & Rally quickly approaching

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100% Included. 100% Empowered. It’s the vision of Easterseals Central Illinois for every child in our community. The nonprofit said it’s served more than 5,000 families last year and provided 36,792 hours of pediatric therapy services.  With a fundraising goal of $14,000, the organization hopes to include families from across the […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Prep Sports Roundup#Joliet Catholic#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Pickleball Gaining Popularity in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Five years ago, when Evergreen Racquet Club held its first pickleball tournament, about 30 people played. This year’s B-Town Throwdown drew 300 players to the Bloomington club. “You can’t go a day without hearing about it,” said Evergreen Racquet Club pickleball pro Kat Smalley. “Everybody’s talking about it. It’s so addictive. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Steger’s Furniture celebrates 85 years in business

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A local family-owned business is celebrating a major milestone. Steger’s Furniture in Pekin has now served the Central Illinois community for 85 years. The 4th-generation furniture and mattress store was started by Joseph Steger in 1937. The company located on Court Street is now run by his great-grandchildren Bryan and Abbey […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Chiefs Hit Peoria Next Week, Start Playing at Dozer Park Soon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — So the weather has been less than summer-like this week. In fact, it’s been down right winter-like in central Illinois. But there’s some news that might warm you up. Peoria Chiefs baseball is just over a week away. And the team will play at Dozer Park in less than two week. […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Manual, Peoria High Athletes Sign College Letters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A big day of college signing commitments in central Illinois Friday. At Peoria High, three seniors make their college commitments, all to play football. Jaylen Robinson with Quincy University, plus Correyon Netters and Tim Petty sign with Millikin. At Manual, six seniors make their college commitments, with five moving on to […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Rivermen Beat Quad City To Force Deciding Game Three

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen keep their season alive with a victory Friday night. The Rivermen knock off Quad City 5-1 to win Game Two of the SPHL semifinals and force a series-deciding game three Saturday. The Rivermen got two goals from Marcel Godbout, while Alec Baer, Zach Wilkie and Lordanthony Grissom also […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

ISU Ready to Put Indoor Practice Facility to Use

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – While the Illinois State football team put on a wrap on the spring season with a scrimmage Saturday, the program’s biggest win may have come 100 yards away from its north end zone. When ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy shouted, “What an exciting day for Redbird athletics and Illinois State University!” […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Three Knee Surgeries Not Stopping Maddie Evans from Playing Softball

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Watching Maddie Adams play you’d have no idea she’s been through surgeries on both her knees. In fact, she’s undergone three knee surgeries in the last three years. “It’s been a crazy journey,” the U-High junior said. “I tore my first ACL in 12U (softball) in eighth grade. It was a […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Limestone’s Wilson Georges Not Only a Leader On Track

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wilson Georges is determined. The Limestone senior he has his eyes set on school records in the 1600-and-3200-meter runs this year. “Those records are records I have been chasing since middle school,” said Georges. “It’s cool to be right at them.” The school records are held by two-time state champ Nick […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
Times-Republican

MHS girls motor to 7th at Waterloo West Invite

WATERLOO — The Marshalltown girls’ track and field team got contributions from all corners of the meet in finishing in a tie for seventh place at Waterloo West’s Wahawk Invitational on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. The Bobcats totaled 57 points to share seventh place with Waverly-Shell...
WATERLOO, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Washington Baseball Hopes To Build Off State Success

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington baseball team is off to a great start this season with a 8-2 record through the first ten games of the campaign. This comes off an appearance to the state finals last year whetre the Panthers finished in fourth place in Class 3A. But Washington returns many key players […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

875
Followers
692
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy