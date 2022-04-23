Superior store becomes first Starbucks in Colorado to back union

Workers at a Starbucks store in Superior voted Friday to form a union, making it the first Starbucks store in Colorado to back unionizing and the 27th nationally.

Employees of the coffee-shop giant across the country have been petitioning to hold elections since December when workers at Buffalo, N.Y., stores approved the first unions.

Elections are scheduled at six more Colorado stores, including ones in Colorado Springs and Denver. Those ballots will be counted in May and June.

A National Labor Relations Board employee counted the ballots cast by the Superior employees. The vote was 12-2 with one ballot voided. Thirty employees were eligible to vote.

