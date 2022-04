PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, the Spirit of Peoria set sail from Central Illinois for the final time. On Facebook, the owner of the Spirit of Peoria, Alex Grieves, said the boat left Peoria’s riverfront at 4 A.M. on Friday. It is headed to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where it will undergo renovations. It will also be with the Julia Belle Swain steamboat, which the Spirit replaced in 1988.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO