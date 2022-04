SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was killed and two others were left injured in two separate shootings in downtown Savannah early Sunday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, police responded to the first shooting around 1:20 a.m. at the TimeSaver Store located in the 500 block of W. Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO