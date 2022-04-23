Iowa Wild's scrappy veteran leader Cody McLeod reflects on storied career

The Minnesota Wild have not only become one of the NHL’s best teams, they have become one of its most exciting teams. The past two seasons have seen the Wild score goals like never before in franchise history, and the top line duo of Kirill Kaprizov (their first 100-point player) and Mats Zuccarello gets most of the attention for it. And for good reason. They are exceptional players individually and as a duo, and have helped completely transform the outlook and style of the team.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO