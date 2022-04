ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After beating the Manitoba Moose 5-3 in Saturday night’s game, the Rockford IceHogs have officially clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs. This is the first time the IceHogs have qualified for the Calder Cup playoffs since the 2017-18 season when the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals. This will also mark the seventh playoffs appearance in franchise history.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO