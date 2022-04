The best graphics cards deliver high frame rates even at 4K, but right now the best graphics card can simply be the one you can buy. The best graphics card for PC gaming is one that not only gives your games a boost but one you can actually get hold of in today's market. With this current GPU generation, we've had heaps of top-tier cards from both Nvidia and AMD but it's been awkward getting hold of them recently. At least not for anything like their recommended retail price. It's getting better, but right now, the better the card, the more people will try to overprice it on Ebay.

