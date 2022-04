FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 defensive lineman Charlie Collins has picked up two SEC offers in the past week including one from the University of Arkansas. Collins, 6-4, 265, was offered by the Razorbacks this past Saturday while attending the scrimmage. On Thursday Ole Miss offered him which was followed by Grambling on Friday and Arkansas State was previously the first one to jump into the mix for him.

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO