ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Admiring classic cars

mltnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCar enthusiasts gathered for an informal classic car...

mltnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motorious

Farm Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Motorious

1965 Cadillac Eldorado Is A Larger Than Life Masterpiece

This car is the epitome of 1960s luxury and style. Cadillac has been America's premium luxury brand ever since the 1970s when they began producing massive land yachts that combined big V8 engines with the most oversized frame available at the time. From gigantic SUVs that could carry the whole family anywhere, they'd like to vehicles that seemed to resemble a rolling house, these things were loud and proud. Everyone from politicians to celebrities has been spotted rolling around in their own gigantic classic Cadillac, making the brand virtually synonymous with the idea of luxury and wealth. Now you can taste just what it was like to live the high life in 1960s America when you buy this 1965 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why The Lexus LC 500 Is A Modern-Day Classic

We'll be honest; there isn't anything new with the 2022 Lexus LC Convertible compared to last year's model, but we just wanted to drive it again. Can you blame us? The last time we drove this car, it was smack dab in the middle of a pandemic and we only had it for a few days. In that brief time, the car made an enormous impression on us. But was it just a passionate fling during a tough time, or an all-time great that we'll look back on with starry eyes? Is this the LFA 2.0?
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

VW electric pickup, Rita Hayworth's Lincoln, Porsche 911 hybrid: Today's Car News

Could Volkswagen be about to enter the electric pickup wars? According to the automaker's U.S. chief, an electric pickup is being actively looked at, though there's nothing to report on just yet. A Lincoln Continental gifted to actress Rita Hayworth on her 24th birthday by Orson Welles can be yours....
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Roger S Marketplace
Road & Track

The Mazda RX-8 Challenges the Meaning of Sports Car

The beep is back. It’s not exactly the tingly, joy-buzzer siren of the late, lamented RX-7 but rather a clear, solid tone that announces you’ve reached the rarefied redline of 9000 rpm. To fans of the rotary engine, it’s music far sweeter than any score composed by Chopin or Tchaikovsky. And this time around, the two-chamber rotary is packaged in the Mazda RX-8, a vehicle that forces us to reexamine the definition of sports car—call it “variation on a rotary theme.”
CARS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed after stumbling in front of Metro bus

BURIEN, Wash. — A man was killed in Burien when he was struck by a Metro bus Monday night. The man had just exited the bus near Southwest 132nd Street and Ambaum Boulevard Southwest when he stumbled and fell in front of one of the bus’ tires shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tim Meyer.
BURIEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

Monte Carlo Red 1961 Ford Thunderbird Convertible Indy Auction Bound

For the 1961 model year, the Ford Thunderbird received a clean-sheet restyling, changing it from the boxy look of the previous year, to what would become known at the Bullet Bird. The model gained a new engine, Ford’s 390 cubic-inch FE V8, rated at 300 horsepower, that was backed by a three-speed automatic transmission. The newly-designed model sold well, with just over 73,000 examples sold. The T-Bird also served as the Indianapolis 500 Pace Car for 1961.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fife commercial building destroyed in fire

FIFE, Wash. — Crews are investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a commercial building in Fife Saturday, according to the Tacoma Fire Department. The fire broke out at the building located in the 1200 block of 46th Avenue East just after 3 a.m. As of 5:38 a.m., firefighters...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man assaulted with hammer and woman hit with car in Pike Place Market road rage incident

SEATTLE — Two people fought with a hammer during a road rage incident at the Pike Place Market on Easter Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department. The violent and chaotic string of events started at 5:15 p.m., in front of the famous public market sign. Authorities say, a total of three men were involved in the mayhem, but it started with just two: a 32-year-old in a Toyota SUV and a 45-year-old man in a van who got into an argument.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thieves steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from West Seattle game shop

Two thieves broke into a West Seattle shop and stole an estimated $2,000 worth of Magic: the Gathering merchandise and Pokémon cards. Employees at Meeples Games tell KIRO 7 the incident happened Thursday at roughly 5 a.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspects using a crowbar to break through the front door.
Motorious

Classic Mustang Hit By Distracted Nissan Juke Driver

A report and video out of San Ysidro in San Diego, California show the aftermath of a collision between a classic Ford Mustang and a Nissan Juke. Reportedly, the driver of the Nissan was distracted momentarily by her phone, and that’s when she plowed into the back end of the Mustang. The collision pushed the pony car into the center divider wall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

Ford Is Recalling 652,996 Trucks and SUVs Over Broken Wiper Arms

Ford is recalling 652,996 trucks and SUVs over concerns that their windshield wiper arms could break. This recall affects 2020 and 2021 F-150s and Expeditions, 2020-2022 Super Duty F-250s, F-350s, F-450s, F-550s and 2020-2021 Lincoln Navigators. This recall involves the simple fix of replacing the faulty wiper arms with new...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy