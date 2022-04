The Cincinnati Reds have got off to an awful start. They have only won twice in their first 15 games, and in fact have the worst record in all of Major League Baseball. On Saturday, the Reds became the first MLB team ever to have 11 straight losses in April by multiple runs according to ESPN, after being beaten 5-0 by the St. Louis Cardinals.

