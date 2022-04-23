Lawsuit: Carowinds season pass holders demand refunds over COVID closures

A popular TikTokker says a health insurance company refused to pay for a machine to help her disabled friend eat, and her thousands of followers are furious.“This is not my typical content, but Blue Cross Blue Shield is screwing over my friend Kevin, and you need to see what they’re doing to him,” Olivia Mancuso says in a TikTokvideo she posted on Thursday.Ms Mancuso, a former TV reporter, then shows footage of Kevin Sullivan, 31, eating a meal with the help of an Obi robot, which uses a mechanical arm to feed him. Mr Sullivan, who has very limited mobility...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO