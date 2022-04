PECOS, Texas — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Pre-K and first grade school. It is the first new campus built in 50 years. The superintendent said it is a state of the art campus and a huge deal for the community of Pecos. It is also not the only improvement going on in the district.

