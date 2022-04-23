Plane lands safely at KCI after experiencing malfunction

Delta Airlines Flight 9966 landed safely just before 11 p.m. after circling the Kansas City International Airport due to 'multiple failures,' according to a KCI spokesperson.

Flight Aware indicates the plane departed for Atlanta, Georgia, around 9:30 p.m, but the Airbus A320 was forced to turn back not long after takeoff.

The plane was worked on while in Kansas City, according to a KCI spokesperson.

Since the plane had been fueled to fly to Atlanta, it was circling the airport to burn fuel in order to lighten the load for runway length.

When problems were reported, the KCMO Aviation Department said the plane had 2 1/2 hours of fuel left.

Two people were on board, and it was unknown if there was any hazardous cargo on board.

