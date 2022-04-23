ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Champions of Children Gala honors Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney and others

By Aynae Simmons
 1 day ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Just for Kids Advocacy Center in Raleigh County hosted their annual Champions of Children gala event at Tamarack Friday, April 22, 2022.

The advocacy center brought back the gala after a hiatus from the pandemic. Four awards were handed out to those who spread awareness about all forms of child abuse.

Benjamin Hatfield, Prosecuting Attorney for the Raleigh County and one of the award recipients talked about what message this sends to the community as a whole.

“One, it’s no longer tolerated. And that two, if you engage in that type of behavior, you will be punished, you know, to the fullest extent of the law.”

Hatfield added he accepted the award on behalf of himself and his team at the Prosecuting Office. Others who took home an award were, Amber Higgins, Mike Bone, and Jordan Legg.

