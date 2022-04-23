ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Arnold softball takes down Fort Walton Beach at home

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball team held off a late run by Fort Walton Beach to take down the Vikings 7-5 on their home field Friday night.

The Marlins improved to 18-4 and will visit Wewahitchka on Tuesday, April 26.

