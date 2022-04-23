ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Cornhuskers Can’t Climb Out of Early Hole; Lose to Hoosiers 8-7

By Todd Wolverton
Corn Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska’s hitting woes continued through the first two-thirds of the opening game of a three game series versus Indiana in Bloomington. The boys in Scarlet were only able to muster three hits until the seventh inning. The closest they came to scoring a run was a Max Anderson long fly ball...

www.cornnation.com

Comments / 0

Kearney Hub

Indiana builds big early lead before hanging on against Husker baseball

Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-7 win over the Nebraska baseball team Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings off NU starter Shay Schanaman to build their lead, taking advantage of a Nebraska error and a hit batter in the third inning, and getting a titanic three-run home run from Josh Pyne in the fourth to put the Huskers in an early hole.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
News Channel Nebraska

High winds fuel fires in southwest Nebraska

CAMBRIDGE, Neb.-- The high winds around Nebraska have fueled fires in southwest Nebraska. Wilsonville Fire and Rescue said that Wilsonville and Cambridge had been put on non-mandatory evacuation Friday night. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Cambridge residents were recommended by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate. Cambridge has a population of 1,143.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Softball to host dominant Nebraska lineup in three-game set

The Wisconsin Badgers (23-11 overall, 8-4 in-conference) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-9, 13-0) for three games at the Goodman Diamond in Madison this weekend. Wisconsin, coming off its sweep of Michigan State, will have its hands full with a Nebraska team riding an 18-game winning streak. The Cornhuskers’ red-hot offense has scored at least five runs in nine consecutive games, most recently totaling 29 runs in a three-game sweep of Minnesota.
MADISON, WI
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Jayda Coleman succeeding as leadoff hitter — 3 takeaways from Sooners' doubleheader sweep of Iowa State

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win. In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes hammer No. 8 Rutgers, 12-2, take series from the Scarlet Knights

Iowa ran its winning streak to seven straight after blasting Rutgers on Saturday, 12-2. With the win, the Hawkeyes secured the series over the Scarlet Knights, improved to 23-12 overall and 8-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers entered the week ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 21 by Perfect Game, No. 26 in the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll and No. 28 in the NCBWA Poll. After the series with the Hawkeyes, Rutgers is set to take a tumble. Iowa plated its first run in the first inning after a Rutgers fielding error brought Peyton Williams home. Then, in the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Nebraskan

Poor start dooms Nebraska baseball in loss to Indiana

Nebraska baseball took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but that would be the only run it could muster in Saturday’s loss. Five unearned runs in the bottom of the second put Nebraska in a hole it would never get out of, ultimately losing 8-1 to Indiana.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska baseball comeback falls short against Indiana

In its first game against the Hoosiers, the Nebraska baseball team came up short despite a seventh inning three-run homerun from sophomore third baseman Max Anderson. The Hoosiers recorded two innings with three runs a piece, pushing them atop the Huskers 8-7. With senior pitcher Shay Schanaman on the mound for the Huskers, things went sideways quick.
LINCOLN, NE
The Exponent

4/22/22 Michigan State 8, Purdue 0

The Purdue softball team extended its losing streak to six straight games as it struggled to get players on base during an 8-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday. Throughout the seven innings, Purdue only managed three hits and left all three of those runners on base. The Purdue defense kept the game close, only giving up 1 run in the first four innings, but a 3-run fifth inning for Michigan State opened the game up, and a 3-run seventh inning sealed the game. Purdue went through four pitchers throughout the game. They gave up 8 runs on 12 hits with one error. Senior shortstop Rachel Becker was only one of two Purdue players to reach a base, recording two singles in three at bats. Purdue will have two more chances to avenge their loss and stop their losing streak as they play Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
News Channel 25

Bears seek third straight Big 12 series win

WACO, Texas — After getting swept in their first two series to start Big 12 play, the Baylor softball team was in desperate need of a confidence boost. In the seven games since, the Bears have won six, setting up a crucial series with Texas Tech. Coming into the...
WACO, TX
WCIA

No. 24 Maryland sweeps doubleheader over Illinois baseball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After an offensive outburst on Friday night, Illinois could not keep up with ranked Maryland on Saturday losing both games of a doubleheader 13-9 and 7-4. Justin Janas tied the first game up with a triple before being brought home on an infield single by Jacob Campbell for the Illini to take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

