Buzz Kilman shares his weekend picks with Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
Not gonna lie, I'd love to have a job that's all about being rude to people. If I'm having a bad day, nobody would know because I'd just say it's my job to make snarky remarks. If you've never been to this Illinois diner, it's time you make a trip...
The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
South side-based minister Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, whose work and impact extends worldwide, is regarded as a pastoral powerhouse, well versed in the bible, a respected spiritual leader, and a social activist committed to the church and the community. On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Hardy, Pastor-Emeritus of Bronzeville based Cosmopolitan Community Church of Chicago, will be honored during the church’s ‘Aged to Perfection: A Milestone 85th Birthday Celebration’ starting at 10:45 a.m.
I'm hesitant to tell you about this spot because I don't want the locals in this town to get mad at me. Unfortunately, the reviews alone make this too good not to share. You're going to get a visual of why you'll be adding this Arlington Heights diner to your "must visit" list but, first, you need to know where you're headed.
Long lines are expected at Chicago-area gas stations on Saturday as mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson holds his third gas giveaway, providing $1 million in free gas to residents. Wilson's third gas giveaway will take place both in Chicago and around several surrounding suburbs, including Dolton, Hillside, Cicero and more,...
Actor Harry Lennix partnered with local developer Keith Giles and investor Mike Wordlaw to revitalize a Bronzeville building into the Lillian Marcie Center for the Performing Arts found at 4343 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on Chicago’s South Side. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the State of Illinois would issue the construction project $26 million of capital funding, the Block Club Chicago reports.
Why raise the roof when you can lounge on it? With Chicago’s forecast expected to hit the upper-70s this weekend, many bars are taking their experiences to another, more elevated level. Bars are opening up their rooftops, so guests can kick back with a drink, soak in the sun...
Chicago’s downtown almost looks normal some days, especially during the middle of the week when office workers pack themselves onto trains and the streets bustle with pedestrians. But downtown restaurant owners say they see something different when tallying weekly sales. Even the busiest lunch hours rarely hit pre-pandemic levels, and Mondays and Fridays are even worse. “We’re questioning ...
Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be coming to Naperville for a book signing and photo op event. On May 2 at 7 p.m., the two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer will be at Anderson’s Bookshop at 123 West Jefferson Avenue. Pippen is promoting his new memoir, Unguarded. Registration information for the event can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. Space is limited, and ticket holders will be lined up according to the number on their tickets.
Ryan is a famously known American tattoo artist who is a star in Black Ink Crew; a Chicago television show. He owns his tattoo shop called Chicago’s 9Mag. He stars in the reality show since he is the best tattoo master where he gets his inspiration from the traditional art of tattoo and incorporates it into modern life.
To a New Yorker, folding a slice of pizza like a taco is the most regal way to eat it, but consider carving into a slow-cooked, thick, cheesy, and sauce-smothered pie with a knife and a fork… now that’s class. Deep dish pizza: It might be one of the most controversial items in Chicago’s culinary repertoire, and since everyone seems to have an opinion about it, ours is that no two deep dish pies are created equal, so you might as well try them all.
Chicago’s array of public art pieces is second to none!. Nowhere can boast of an architectural and artistic diversity equivalent to that on offer in Chicago. With a plethora of world-renowned museums, a thriving art scene, and the cosmopolitanism of our motley metropolis the result is an array of artistic creations in every shape and form. One area where Chicago particularly excels is in its public art pieces. Many of these were initially met with controversy or scrutiny but have gone on to become part of the fabric of Chicago and some of the city’s most cherished features.
Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
An 96-acre upscale campsite and event space advertised as Illinois’s first “luxury campground,” will at enjoy a full season this year with all its amenities. After five years of planning and a series of pandemic delays that forced a staggered opening, Camp Aramoni will reopen on Friday, April 29, according to a rep.
The area around Douglass Park and Mount Sinai Hospital doesn’t feature a lot of dining options. But a new development, Ogden Commons, has lured one of Chicago’s most popular Jamaican restaurants. Earlier this month, Ja’ Grill opened its second location, and from the looks of things, owner Tony Coates has some new tricks up his sleeve.
Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM. The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.
