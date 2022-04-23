Buzz Kilman shares his weekend picks with Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon

Chicago’s array of public art pieces is second to none!. Nowhere can boast of an architectural and artistic diversity equivalent to that on offer in Chicago. With a plethora of world-renowned museums, a thriving art scene, and the cosmopolitanism of our motley metropolis the result is an array of artistic creations in every shape and form. One area where Chicago particularly excels is in its public art pieces. Many of these were initially met with controversy or scrutiny but have gone on to become part of the fabric of Chicago and some of the city’s most cherished features.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO