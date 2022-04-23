ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Buzz Kilman shares his weekend picks with Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon

By Ben Anderson
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of great shows this weekend and Buzz Kilman (filling...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
Entertainment
The Crusader Newspaper

Honoring the Limitless Ministry of A Chicago Pastoral Powerhouse Rev. Dr. Henry O. Hardy

South side-based minister Reverend Dr. Henry O. Hardy, whose work and impact extends worldwide, is regarded as a pastoral powerhouse, well versed in the bible, a respected spiritual leader, and a social activist committed to the church and the community. On Sunday, April 24, 2022, Hardy, Pastor-Emeritus of Bronzeville based Cosmopolitan Community Church of Chicago, will be honored during the church’s ‘Aged to Perfection: A Milestone 85th Birthday Celebration’ starting at 10:45 a.m.
Black Enterprise

Actor Harry Lennix Receives A $26 Million Grant To Develop A Performing Arts Center In Bronzeville

Actor Harry Lennix partnered with local developer Keith Giles and investor Mike Wordlaw to revitalize a Bronzeville building into the Lillian Marcie Center for the Performing Arts found at 4343 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on Chicago’s South Side. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that the State of Illinois would issue the construction project $26 million of capital funding, the Block Club Chicago reports.
Toronzo Cannon
Buddy Guy
Chicago Tribune

With many firms bringing employees back just two days a week, downtown restaurants are feeling the pinch

Chicago’s downtown almost looks normal some days, especially during the middle of the week when office workers pack themselves onto trains and the streets bustle with pedestrians. But downtown restaurant owners say they see something different when tallying weekly sales. Even the busiest lunch hours rarely hit pre-pandemic levels, and Mondays and Fridays are even worse. “We’re questioning ...
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Scottie Pippen Book Signing | Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative | Two Brothers Celebrates 25 Years

Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be coming to Naperville for a book signing and photo op event. On May 2 at 7 p.m., the two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer will be at Anderson’s Bookshop at 123 West Jefferson Avenue. Pippen is promoting his new memoir, Unguarded. Registration information for the event can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. Space is limited, and ticket holders will be lined up according to the number on their tickets.
Thrillist

The Best Deep Dish Pizza in Chicago

To a New Yorker, folding a slice of pizza like a taco is the most regal way to eat it, but consider carving into a slow-cooked, thick, cheesy, and sauce-smothered pie with a knife and a fork… now that’s class. Deep dish pizza: It might be one of the most controversial items in Chicago’s culinary repertoire, and since everyone seems to have an opinion about it, ours is that no two deep dish pies are created equal, so you might as well try them all.
Secret Chicago

An Extensive List Of Chicago’s Most Spectacular Public Art Pieces

Chicago’s array of public art pieces is second to none!. Nowhere can boast of an architectural and artistic diversity equivalent to that on offer in Chicago. With a plethora of world-renowned museums, a thriving art scene, and the cosmopolitanism of our motley metropolis the result is an array of artistic creations in every shape and form. One area where Chicago particularly excels is in its public art pieces. Many of these were initially met with controversy or scrutiny but have gone on to become part of the fabric of Chicago and some of the city’s most cherished features.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Enjoy A Luxurious Getaway At This Fantasy Suite In Illinois

Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
Eater

A Jamaican Favorite Serves Jerk and More at a New West Side Locale

The area around Douglass Park and Mount Sinai Hospital doesn’t feature a lot of dining options. But a new development, Ogden Commons, has lured one of Chicago’s most popular Jamaican restaurants. Earlier this month, Ja’ Grill opened its second location, and from the looks of things, owner Tony Coates has some new tricks up his sleeve.
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM. The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.
