51st Conrad Nightingale Inv.

Wichita, KS- Wichita’s thirteen hits were not enough to keep their seven-game winning streak going as they fell to the Midland RockHounds 10-8 Friday at Riverfront Stadium. Louie Varland took the mound for Wichita where he found himself in some early trouble, giving up a two-run homer to Midland’s Jeremy Eierman to give the RockHounds an early 2-0 lead, followed by a 3-run home run by Chase Calabuig to make it a 5-0 Midland lead in the first inning. Varland went on to pitch five innings allowing three earned runs, four hits, and recording four strikeouts.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO