Wichita, KS

51st Conrad Nightingale Inv.

Newton Kansan
 1 day ago

Friday at Halstead GIRLS Team scores — Smoky Valley 112, Cheney 108, Berean...

www.thekansan.com

Hutch Post

Surge lose Friday to Midland

Wichita, KS- Wichita’s thirteen hits were not enough to keep their seven-game winning streak going as they fell to the Midland RockHounds 10-8 Friday at Riverfront Stadium. Louie Varland took the mound for Wichita where he found himself in some early trouble, giving up a two-run homer to Midland’s Jeremy Eierman to give the RockHounds an early 2-0 lead, followed by a 3-run home run by Chase Calabuig to make it a 5-0 Midland lead in the first inning. Varland went on to pitch five innings allowing three earned runs, four hits, and recording four strikeouts.
WICHITA, KS
Wellington Daily News

Wellington’s Ali Zeka Signs With NWOSU

WELLINGTON, Kansas- Tuesday was a special day for Wellington High School senior Ali Zeka. The three sport athlete who starred in Wellington’s 24-2, fourth place basketball team officially committed to play basketball at Northwest Oklahoma State University in the gymnasium in Wellington on Tuesday with her friends, family, and teammates present.
WELLINGTON, KS
JC Post

Lady Jay rallies against Hayden fall just short

Hayden swept Junction City in softball 15-3 and 11-8 in eight innings Friday night at Cleary Field. In the second game the Lady Jays put a pair of impressive rallies together late in the game before losing the extra-inning contest. Junction City trailed 8-4 in the sixth running but scored four runs to tie the game. Gracie Erichsen hit a double, knocking in two of the four runs and then slid home safe later in the inning to tie the score 8-8.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KOLR10 News

Late offense powers Logan-Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It was a pitchers duel for the first half of the game. It was an offensive masterclass in the second half of the game. But all that matters is who scored the most. The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats beat Springfield Catholic 9-2 in a ranked showdown on Thursday evening at Rogersville High School. Both […]
ROGERSVILLE, MO
JC Post

Blue Jay baseball loses at Hayden

Junction City came up on the short end of a doubleheader at Hayden on Friday. The Blue Jays ( 7-7 ) lost to the Wildcats by the scores of 7-3 and 6-5 in eight innings. Junction City will play a doubleheader at Manhattan next Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association slow pitch softball postseason results

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association slow pitch softball postseason began this week. District Tournaments are to be completed by April 23, with each double-elimination tournament to be completed in one day. Seeding is based on OSSAA rankings and the remaining unranked teams will be seeded based on win-loss percentage. Slow Pitch regional tournaments are to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Examiner Enterprise

TUPATALK: OKWU baseball has been a benefit to community

I’m enjoying revisiting Oklahoma Wesleyan University baseball history. I believe the program had a pretty good during the first few years of its existence, but then was shelved for many seasons. I still recall the summer of 1998, during the American Legion Mid-South Regionals, I believe, when I first met or talked to Marty...
PAWHUSKA, OK

