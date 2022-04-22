ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Rapids acquire F Gyasi Zardes from Crew

By Field Level Media
The Colorado Rapids acquired U.S. men's national team forward Gyasi Zardes from the Columbus Crew on Friday. The Crew received $300,000 in general allocation money in the deal. They are eligible to receive up to $1.1 million more in the deal if Zardes meets performance incentives and re-signs with Colorado for...

