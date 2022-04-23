ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

By MIKE COOK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfuDo_0fHmRIfK00
1 of 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3 Friday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 107 points.

“There were a lot of different things that happened tonight as far as individual milestones and all that kind of stuff. But our group doesn’t really care about that,” said Wild coach Dean Evason. “Kirill and Kevin were more excited when D-Lo scored than anything, right? That shows you the group is really tight and playing for the right reasons.”

Marc-Andre Fleury overcame an early gaffe and had 25 saves to improve to 7-1-0 since being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline.

Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde scored early for Seattle, which saw its season-high three game-winning streak end. Philipp Grubauer finished with 29 saves.

Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken to become the first rookie to begin his NHL career with points in five consecutive games since New Jersey’s Ty Smith Jan. 14-24, 2021.

Tying his career-high with four points, Kaprizov has 45 goals and 56 assists for the Wild, winners of four straight and 7-0-2 in their past nine games. Minnesota is 16-1-3 in its past 20 outings, outscoring opponents 77-48 while scoring at least three goals in 18 of those games.

“For me, obviously it’s a huge accomplishment … but at the end of the day, we need to focus, we have playoffs coming up and it’s about getting better every single game and continuing this momentum,” Kaprizov said through an interpreter.

The Wild are 12-0-1 in the past 13 home games, tying a team record for consecutive points. It went 10-0-3 from Dec. 27, 2017, to Feb. 13, 2018.

Minnesota, which holds a two-point advantage over St. Louis for second place in the Central Division, is 29-6-2 at Xcel Energy Center. The teams are locked into a first-round playoff matchup.

Down 2-1 after one period, Fiala attracted three defenders before feeding Eriksson Ek for his second goal of the game early in the second.

Minnesota then scored four times in a 7:37 stretch.

Kaprizov redirected Fiala’s shot past Grubauer, and Hartman scored short side to make it 4-2. Fiala and Kaprizov got assists on Zuccarello’s goal before Deslauriers scored on his own rebound.

Kaprizov and Zuccarello goals came on the power play, as did Eriksson Ek’s first goal. The Wild tied a season-high with three man-advantage goals.

“The second period they were a team that was playing for a playoff position and seeding, and they played for real. We played 20 minutes of shinny hockey. That’s the bottom line,” said Seattle coach Dave Hakstol, who was most displeased with bad turnovers.

“I think a lot of their offense was self-inflicted. We kind of gave it to them,” Beniers said.

Fiala is on a four-game multi-point streak and has nine goals and 12 assists in a nine-game scoring stretch.

“If you’re a player and you think about the points stuff, the points are not coming,” Fiala said. “I just come here have fun with the guys try to play the game like in present you know, instinct and, and everything settles.”

Matt Boldy had an assist to extend his official career-high point streak to eight games, surpassing Marian Gaborik’s rookie record of seven. Boldy has points in his last 10 games; however, he missed four games with an injury after the first two.

NOTES: Zuccarello (lower body) did not play in the third period and will not play Sunday as a precautionary measure. ... Minnesota C Tyson Jost (lower body) returned after missing three games. ... Seattle signed D Ryker Evans to a three-year, entry-level contract. The team’s second-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Evans had Western Hockey League career highs with 14 goals, 47 assists and 61 points this season.

Kraken: At Dallas on Saturday.

Wild: At Nashville on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Blues Players Who Need to Produce in the 2022 Playoffs

As the NHL playoffs get closer, the St. Louis Blues will be looking for their players to continue to produce when they face the Minnesota Wild in the first round. They’ve been hot for over a month now, but they can’t afford to cool down, and those players who are not producing at their usual level must step up when the playoffs arrive. Here’s who they are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
The Associated Press

Kaprizov and the Wild visit the Predators

Minnesota Wild (50-21-7, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (44-29-5, fourth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +102, Wild -123; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks sixth in the league with 101 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 56 assists.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Daniel Sprong
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Kevin Fiala
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
Y-105FM

The Best Type of Pick Up Line To Use in Minnesota

Have you ever heard of a successful pick-up line? Typically, you only hear about the cringe-worthy lines that sound a lot like bad dad jokes. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see. C’mon, really? Has that line ever worked?. People have been hooking up...
ROCHESTER, MN
Yardbarker

Avalanche vs. Oilers Prediction and Odds (Edmonton Fighting for Home-Ice Advantage)

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play host to the Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference action. The Avs have already clinched first place in the Central Division, but are playing with a lot of injuries right now. They are likely to pull back over the last few games of the year and try to lick their wounds before the playoffs start. If you need any further evidence of this, consider that the Avs lost to the last place Kraken on Wednesday night 3-2. Colorado is on a two-game losing streak and I don’t think they really care.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraken#Ap
Tri-City Herald

Meet Aron Kiviharju, the 2024 NHL Draft Star

The 2024 NHL draft is still quite far away. We haven't even made it through the 2022 draft year. But at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship, which opened today in Germany, Finnish defender Aron Kiviharju is already making a name for himself. He's been playing above his age group for years now, but what he’s done at the U-20 level in Finland has been record-setting for a U-16 player.
NHL
The Associated Press

New Jersey hosts Detroit, looks to break home skid

Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-43-8, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Red Wings +142; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Detroit looking to break its six-game home skid. The Devils are 15-26-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Golden Knights host the Sharks following overtime win

San Jose Sharks (31-35-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5, fourth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -339, Sharks +264; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Vegas after the Golden Knights took down Washington 4-3 in overtime. The Golden Knights are...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh visits Philadelphia after Malkin’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +212, Penguins -263; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Philadelphia Flyers after Evgeni Malkin scored two goals in the Penguins’ 7-2 win against the Red Wings. The Flyers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBO

Puck luck: Buffalo Sabres fan’s betting error yields $10K payday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A wrong bet turned out to be the right move for a Buffalo Sabres fan. Bob Zielonka wanted to bet $2.50 on Thursday’s NHL game between the Sabres and the host New Jersey Devils. That morning he hurriedly placed the online parlay bet, which had Buffalo winning the game and Sabres’ right winger Kyle Okposo scoring the first goal, WGRZ-TV reported.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

New York faces Carolina, aims to break 4-game skid

Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (35-33-10, fifth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders +135, Hurricanes -159; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Islanders play Carolina. The Islanders are 13-8-2 against Metropolitan opponents....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Reuters

NHL roundup: Record-setting night for Wild

April 23 - Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first Wild player to reach 100 points, Kevin Fiala recorded a career- and franchise-high five assists and Minnesota set club records for single-season wins and points with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy