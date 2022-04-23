ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHY63_0fHmR8vJ00
1 of 8

CHICAGO (AP) — Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed.

The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls.

Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Milwaukee dominated Chicago 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points. Bobby Portis started with Middleton out and finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds despite pain in his right eye from a hit in Game 2. And the Bucks made it look easy, handing the Bulls the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history.

Coming off two shaky performances in Milwaukee, the Bucks quieted a raucous crowd watching Chicago’s first playoff game at the United Center in five years. They led by 24 in the second quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Middleton is expected to miss the rest of the series after spraining his left knee in Wednesday night in a loss. Game 4 is Sunday in Chicago. Without him, Allen said his own mindset didn’t necessarily change, though the rhythm was different.

“Maybe was a little bit quicker to shoot some of those catch-and-shoot shots I got,” said Allen, who hit three straight three 3-pointers soon after entering the game in the first quarter. “But I think it was just being in different spots. Some of those spots that Khris is usually in on offense — top of the key, playing off of post-ups, isolations. I was there and got the ball swung, and they collapsed hard on Giannis and Jrue (Holiday) all game long. I was able to take advantage of that.”

Antetokounmpo scored all but two of his points after the first quarter. The two-time MVP finished with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Holiday added 16 points to help the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 18th time in 20 games.

BULLS STRUGGLE

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 19 points. Zach LaVine had 15 and DeMar DeRozan finished with just 11 with the Bucks crowding him after setting a career playoff high with 41 in Game 2.

“We didn’t have that same competitiveness that we had the first two games we had in Milwaukee,” LaVine said. “We took a punch the first game. When we went down 0-9, we responded right away. We didn’t didn’t respond the right way (on Friday). We need to look at the film and figure out how we can do a better job of matching force with force.”

EARLY SURGE

Milwaukee had it going right from the start, racing out to a 60-41 halftime lead even with Middleton sidelined.

Allen helped squash the “Let’s go Bulls!” chants, nailing four 3s and scoring 14 in the half. That had to make it even tougher for fans still upset about his hard foul that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso during a game in Milwaukee in January. They showered him with boos but couldn’t throw him off his game.

Antetokounmpo started a 13-0 run early in the second quarter with a 19-footer and dunk. And Allen finished it with a driving layup that bumped the lead to 46-22.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee’s biggest playoff win was by 50 at home against San Francisco in 1971. And the Bucks’ widest margin on the road was by 36 at Philadelphia in 1970. ... Portis wore goggles after missing most of Game 2 with a right eye abrasion. He took a hit to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter Wednesday as both players were going after a rebound. ... G George Hill (abdominal strain) missed his fourth game in a row. And coach Mike Budenholzer said he doesn’t appear close to returning. ... Milwaukee has won 12 of 13 at the United Center dating to the 2016-17 season

Bulls: Chicago’s most lopsided playoff loss was 115-78 at Miami in Game 2 of the 2013 conference semis. ... The Bulls have not won a home playoff game since beating Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago lost that series in six games. ... Assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter were back with the team after missing the first two games because of COVID-19. Assistant Maurice Cheeks, however, was out because of a non-COVID illness, coach Billy Donovan said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
NBA Analysis Network

Magic Johnson Reveals Sixers’ X-Factor For Title Run

NBA legend Magic Johnson knows better than almost anyone what it takes to win an NBA title, and he recently revealed a surprising X-factor for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers acquired superstar James Harden in the middle of the season and instantly joined the ranks of the league’s top contenders. Pairing Harden with Embiid, the 76ers have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NBA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Cleveland, WI
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Sits Courtside at Utah Jazz Game in Cream Outfit Alongside Floyd Mayweather & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Vonn made an appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night to sit courtside for a Utah Jazz basketball game. Vonn wore a head-to-toe cream ensemble for the outing, consisting of a tank top, matching pants and cashmere cardigan. The retired Olympic skier wore cream padded strap sandals to complete the look. During the game, Vonn could be seen mingling with former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “Meetings,” she captioned on Instagram with a photo of the group. It was seemingly a nod to sports and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Maurice Cheeks
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Mike Budenholzer
sneakernews.com

Jayson Tatum Walks Down The Tunnel In Patent Toe Air Jordan 14

The first signature shoe to release following MJ’s second retirement from the NBA, the Air Jordan 14 draws inspiration from the luxurious Ferrari 550 M supercar. And with its latest colorway, which recently walked down the tunnel alongside Jayson Tatum, the silhouette seemingly celebrates a completely different set of wheels.
NBA
FanSided

Ja Morant buried entire state of Minnesota with tweet after comeback vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Chicago Bulls
NBC Sports

Sixers, Raptors fans won't be happy with NBA's L2M report

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating. The NBA does a very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Charlotte Reportedly Makes Decision On Head Coach

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly parting ways with head coach James Borrego. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Charlotte franchise is dismissing Borrego. The Hornets went 43-39 under his watch last season. This is a pretty surprising decision. The Hornets were on a steady, upward trajectory each...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy