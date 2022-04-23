Marshall baseball defeats Western Kentucky

Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater has a look at a big temperature swing over the next few days. Hang on to this roller coaster ride!. Toasty second half of the weekend on the way – cooler …. Marshall legend Vinny Curry returns to Huntington. Marshall football spring game. Herd softball on...
LUBBOCK, Texas – Behind two complete games from Texas Tech starting pitchers Andrew Morris and Brandon Birdsell, No. 9 Texas Tech swept Saturday’s doubleheader against West Virginia, 7-5 and 12-2, at Rip Griffin Park. The latter of the two ended in eight innings due to the Big 12′s 10-run run-rule that’s instituted for the second game of doubleheaders.
ONSTED — The Onsted baseball team picked up a pair of mercy wins as it won its home tournament on Saturday. The Wildcats began the day by beating Reading, 15-2, in five innings. Quinn Hiram got the win as he went 2 2/3 innings and gave up a walk...
One of Morgantown’s own is officially a WVU football scholarship athlete. Neal Brown said after the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday that wide receiver Preston Fox has earned a scholarship. Fox, a redshirt sophomore, was one of the top performers in the spring game, leading the game in receiving yards.
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win. In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia baseball hits is away from home this weekend for its second Big 12 series of the campaign against No. 9 Texas Tech. The Mountaineers make their first trek to Lubbock since 2018 and aim for their third win in a league series of the season.
When Marshall added pitcher Sydney Nester via transfer last summer, Thundering Herd head coach Megan Smith Lyon described Nester as a game-changer for the Herd’s pitching staff. After Nester’s first ten weeks in a Herd uniform, her coach’s initial thought might have been just scratching the surface.
Cabell Midland's Chandler Schmitt commits to Navy. Marshall softball stays hot, beats Western Kentucky. Marshall baseball defeats Western Kentucky. Hoover knocks off Wayne.
No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 9-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-22, 2-8 Big 12) 6-4 in Norman in the first game of a Friday double-header. Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May threw one inning, allowing one hit. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein closed the game for the Sooners, striking out both batters she faced.
The Mason native makes history as the youngest Mountaineer ever and the third woman to don the buckskins. The rifle has officially been passed and West Virginia University has a new Mountaineer Mascot. Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason, West Virginia, officially became WVU’s 68th mascot on Friday when she...
GRANVILLE, W.Va. — No. 3 Hurricane scored four runs in the first two innings and four more in the final two innings to defeat University, 8-3 in the second game of the Mon County Baseball Classic at Wagener Field. The Redskins (19-3) jumped on the scoreboard in the first...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball is on the road at Tulane this weekend with first place on the line in the conference. The Pirates have rattled off five straight wins and many players have solidified themselves in the lineup. Ben Newton has been at catcher since April began. “Ben...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football named its spring award winners during Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game. Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, bandit Jared Bartlett, wide receiver Grayson Malashevich and offensive lineman Doug Nester were honored as the program’s Iron Mountaineers. Since 1996, 76 student-athletes have been granted this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding performers in the program’s strength and conditioning program.
No. 1 Oklahoma (42-1, 11-1 Big 12) run-ruled Iowa State (21-24, 2-10 Big 12) 9-0 in five innings on Saturday. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out five batters and allowed just one hit in five innings. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBIs. Collectively, the Sooners went 9-for-23 offensively.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 15th and final practice of the spring period is in the books. The spring practice calendar wrapped up with the playing of the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday. For the first time since the end of the 2021 season, fans got to see the...
Johnson City, TN — Here closer to the home the ETSU Bucs were facing VMI in SoCon action at “the Tom” Bucs leading 3-2 in the 5th… The Keydets Cole Jenkins singled to right field…… Will Knight and Brett Cook came around to score and it was 4-2 VMI. Same inning…. Keydets Zac Morris grounded […]
Oak Hill – Greenbrier East opened the high school baseball season with a shutout loss to Oak Hill in Fairlea. Friday night at Jerry Epperly Field, the Spartans returned the favor. Pounding out 12 hits and riding the strong arm of starting pitcher Jake Roshau, Greenbrier East rolled past...
Coaches are often asked if they would prefer talent or experience. The latter is something WVU safeties coach Dontae Wright currently does not have at his disposal as all three starters from a year ago, Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone and Scottie Young, are pursuing careers at the next level. Wright...
