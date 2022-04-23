Marshall baseball defeats Western Kentucky

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win. In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO