ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

By NICOLE KRAFT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uw9u6_0fHmQXlc00
1 of 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win.

Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win.

“It felt like a little bit of a slow game, the two first periods, like we didn’t really play our best game, offensively,” Gustavsson said. “Then we did pretty good in the third period, and we came out of it with the win.”

Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass from Cole Sillinger from the right circle for his second power-play goal of the year.

“We had some looks,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “We just couldn’t get the next one.”

Parker Kelly appeared to pull Ottawa even at 10:02 of the second but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Tkachuk finally put the Senators on the board at 7:06 of the third off tic-tac-toe passing from Drake Batherson and Josh Norris that caught Merlikins looking. The goal was Tkachuk’s team-leading 61st point of the season.

“As the game went on, I thought we got a little hungrier,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “It was a pretty even game both ways. We just found a way to win.”

JACK OF ALL TRADES

The Blue Jackets announced in a pregame ceremony that Roslovic was the winner of the team’s CBJ Community MVP honor for his work with Rosie’s Gear for Goals, providing equipment for young players. Roslovic has eight goals and 10 points in his last six games.

ON POINT

With a goal against Columbus, Tkachuk has now recorded at least one point against each of the 31 NHL teams he has faced in his career. Through 40 road games this season, he maintains the club lead with 31 points away from home.

HE’S BACK

The Senators recalled forward Mark Kastelic from AHL Belleville. Kastelic has played 11 games for Ottawa this season in which he garnered two assists,

MILESTONE MAN

Columbus’ Vladislav Gavrikov played in his 200th NHL game.

INTERNATIONAL ADVENTURE

Columbus will play the Colorado Avalanche in Finland next season as part of the NHL Global Series. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, forward Patrik Laine and goalie Joonas Korpisalo all hail from Finland.

BACK-TO-BACK

The win marked the start of the Senators’ 16th back-to-back this season. The club has a 6-8-2 record in the first game and 6-8-1 in the second.

SCORELESS STREAK Oliver Bjorkstrand, Columbus’ second leading scorer with 24 goals, has gone 11 straight games without picking up a point, more than twice as many games as any previous scoreless streak he’s had this season.

Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Edmonton on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hit home stretch with game against Senators

BLUE JACKETS (35-36-6) vs. SENATORS (29-41-7) Friday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) The Blue Jackets didn't necessarily play bad hockey while going 0-for-3 on the team's recent California trip, but they didn't play...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
The Hockey Writers

Senators’ 2022 NHL Draft Target: Juraj Slafkovsky

The Ottawa Senators are getting close to finishing their rebuild. With Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Josh Norris, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stutzle emerging as true NHL stars, and top prospects Jake Sanderson, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Lassi Thomson, and Ridly Greig developing into top-line performers, it’s only a matter of time before the Senators will be looking at making a deep playoff run.
NHL
The Associated Press

Panthers beat Red Wings 5-2, clinch best record in East

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are champions of the NHL’s Atlantic Division. They look like a team that’s ready to win even more. Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers begin their final two-game road trip of the regular season at Nationwide Arena on Sunday afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
Person
Filip Gustavsson
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

CBJ present Jack Roslovic with 2021-22 Community MVP Award

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced tonight that forward Jack Roslovic has been named the recipient of the club's 2021-22 Community MVP Award, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies service, dedication and leadership. The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation will donate $5,000 to the charity or charities of Roslovic's choice in his name.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Jarvis helps Hurricanes rally from 2 down to beat Jets 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Kastelic gets first 2 goals, Senators top Canadiens 6-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Kastelic scored his first NHL goal and his second ended up being the game-winner for the Ottawa Senators, who beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Saturday night. “That was so much fun,” Kastelic said. “Probably the most memorable game of my career and super...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stutzte#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets
The Associated Press

New Jersey hosts Detroit, looks to break home skid

Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-43-8, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Red Wings +142; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Detroit looking to break its six-game home skid. The Devils are 15-26-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Washington puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-21-7, second in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (44-23-11, fourth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Capitals are 29-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is...
NHL
The Associated Press

Malkin scores twice as Penguins beat Red Wings 7-2

DETROIT (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday. Kris Letang had a goal and two assists for the playoff-bound Penguins, who won for the third time in four games. Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Chad Ruhwedel each finished with a goal and an assist.
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Behind Evander Kane's hat trick, Oilers beat Avs to seal playoff bid

Evander Kane scored three goals in the second period and added an assist as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night to clinch a playoff berth. Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell had a goal and an assist each, Evan Bouchard contributed a goal and Connor McDavid had three assists for Edmonton (46-26-6, 98 points). Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped 34 shots.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin is Back, Penguins Gm79: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Red Wings

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) faced the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), things got ugly. The Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to score 11 goals in a game as they dismantled Detroit 11-2. Every Penguins shot seemed to light the lamp. The Penguins have a few games left before the second season comes calling and need to straighten out a few details. They’ll face the increasingly disinterested Red Wings again on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Golden Knights host the Sharks following overtime win

San Jose Sharks (31-35-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5, fourth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -339, Sharks +264; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Vegas after the Golden Knights took down Washington 4-3 in overtime. The Golden Knights are...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Dube scores 2, Lindholm gets 40th as Flames beat Canucks 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm got his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau also scored to help Calgary — assured of first place in the Pacific Division —win for the ninth time in 11 games (9-1-1). Dan Vladar had 28 saves to improve to 12-5-2.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

867K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy