Johnson City, TN

Former Crockett football player Austin Lewis transferring from ETSU

By Kenny Hawkins
 1 day ago

Johnson City, TN — ETSU confirmed that former David Crockett star football player Austin Lewis has placed his name in the transfer portal along with tight end Nate Adkins.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end, suffered a knee injury last season… Lewis came to ETSU after transferring from Liberty University where he played for 3 years and earned freshman All-American honors…

