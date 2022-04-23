Former Crockett football player Austin Lewis transferring from ETSU
Johnson City, TN — ETSU confirmed that former David Crockett star football player Austin Lewis has placed his name in the transfer portal along with tight end Nate Adkins.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end, suffered a knee injury last season… Lewis came to ETSU after transferring from Liberty University where he played for 3 years and earned freshman All-American honors…
