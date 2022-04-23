Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash

A semitruck crashed into the Satellite Motel near 60th and L streets Friday evening. Authorities say the semi collided with a truck and then hit the motel. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police say the driver of the semi is okay...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A multiple vehicle accident has lead to road closures just north of Grand Island Saturday evening. According to a Facebook post from St. Paul Police Department, there was a multiple vehicle pile up on Highway 281 at White Cloud Road. The crash was believed to...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A carjacker beat up a 72-year-old Texas woman, stole her car, then crashed and was killed a short time later, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said Shirlene Hernandez had stopped at a gas station and was on her way into the business when a man grabbed her, […]
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Arvada battled a fire that consumed multiple units on Friday night. Fire crews rushed to the fire at West 59th Place and Kipling Street.
There were no reports of injuries, however several pets were rescued.
Picture from early arrival on scene. Multiple units were impacted. #w59place pic.twitter.com/83zkTfrP4B
— Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) April 23, 2022
Firefighters say the fire started in one unit and spread to others quickly as strong wind gusts fanned the flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.
One person is dead after wildfires spread across southcentral Nebraska Saturday. The Holbrook Volunteer Fire Department chief confirmed Saturday one person died in the fire near Cambridge. The name of the person killed has not yet been released. Crews began fighting the fires Friday and their work has continued into...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The interstate was a dangerous place to be for first-responders on Saturday. Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting with a crash on I-90 near New Underwood when they got rear-ended. There were no serious injuries. The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department is also...
BEATRICE – Firefighters and water sources from multiple departments fought a debris fire in southeast Nebraska Saturday morning. The fire call just before 8:30 a.m. initially reported a grass fire in the unincorporated village of Ellis, southwest of Beatrice. But gusting winds fueled flames that destroyed an abandoned trailer home that apparently was being taken apart.
FREMONT, Neb. -- A man looking for his wallet got something he wasn't searching for when police got involved. Fremont Police say officers were called to a business on North Bell Street for possible found property when someone had left their wallet at the business. Police say while looking in...
