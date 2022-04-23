Several injured after Friday night Omaha crash

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Arvada battled a fire that consumed multiple units on Friday night. Fire crews rushed to the fire at West 59th Place and Kipling Street. There were no reports of injuries, however several pets were rescued. Picture from early arrival on scene. Multiple units were impacted. #w59place pic.twitter.com/83zkTfrP4B — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) April 23, 2022 Firefighters say the fire started in one unit and spread to others quickly as strong wind gusts fanned the flames. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

ARVADA, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO