ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident

By KMVT News Staff
kmvt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 11:32 p.m.) The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Life Flight, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho State Police all responded to an injury crash...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 3

Related
kmvt

Local man dies after industrial accident

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local man is dead after an industrial accident in Jerome Friday. Jerome Police Department confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident at the Old Hickory Sheds factory located at 901 South Lincoln in Jerome. Details have not been released at this time...
JEROME, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Washington woman killed in I-90 crash

An Auburn, Washington woman passed away early Friday morning following a vechile crash near the Idaho/Washington state line. Idaho State Police reports that at approximately 12:29 a.m., the 33-year old driver of a Ford sedan was traveling on I-90 near mile post 2 in Post Falls when she left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and came to rest at the bottom of the Exit 2 Interchange.
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Cars
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Magic Valley Paramedics#Sgt
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents caught with over one pound of meth, over 500 fentanyl pills during drug bust

POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy