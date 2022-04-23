ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

Man arrested for robbing a bank in South San Francisco

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnpLH_0fHmOi1n00

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — South San Francisco Police arrested a man Friday for robbing a bank, the police department said. A police report named the suspect as Julio Cesar Rodarte, 37, who was later arrested.

The report said police were called to the 300 block of Linden Avenue for a bank robbery. The suspect approached a teller and demanded cash. After receiving the money, he fled on foot.

Healdsburg police searching for bank robber

Officers found Rodarte on the 500 block of Cypress Avenue. He was in possession of the stolen money and threatened to physically harm officers, the police report said. Rodarte was arrested on charges of robbery, obstructing and threatening a police officer, and parole violation.

Police did not specifically name the bank that was robbed, but photos released by police appeared to show Wells Fargo on 333 Linden Ave. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SSFPD at (650) 877-8900.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

SammyC2357
1d ago

A police report named the suspect as Julio Cesar Rodarte, 37, who was later arrested. It doesn't matter thar the police have this guy in custody. Tens of thousands of his brethren are streaming across the southern border thanks to sleepy Joe. 😠 😡

Reply(2)
5
Related
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Police announce arrest of suspect in San Jose Home Depot fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person suspected of starting the five-alarm fire at a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested and charged, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s officer has announced. District Attorney Jeff Rosen along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, the San Jose Fire […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Healdsburg, CA
City
Linden, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead by ‘Multiple Gunmen’ In San Francisco’s Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead by “multiple gunmen” in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries. SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that multiple gunmen were involved. He also asked the public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Julio Cesar#San Francisco Police#Wells Fargo#Ssfpd#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy