DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for the Denison Yellow Jackets. Denison finished their campaign winless at 0-27. On Monday, the school hired Chris Oestreich to be the next head coach of the program. Oestreich is familiar with Texoma, having coached at Austin College from 1994-2007. He was most recently the head girls basketball coach at Melissa High School.

DENISON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO