Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg HS hires Gaither to guide boys basketball

By Pete Yanity
 1 day ago

Caleb Gaither is the new head boys basketball coach at Spartanburg High School.

Gaither was introduced on Friday as he met his new team after successful stops at Northwestern in Rock Hill and Lower Richland near Columbia.

His 2017 Lower Richland team won the 4A state title and he was his region’s coach of the year this past season at Northwestern.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

