The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge began in earnest on Saturday as the Tigers took the field for their first spring game under the new coaching staff. Aside from the quarterback competition, one of the most interesting position battles on the docket was the logjam at the running back spot. All eyes were on John Emery Jr., who was returning from academic ineligibility last season, but it was sophomore Armoni Goodwin who got things started for the offense with its first touchdown of the day.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO