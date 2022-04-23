MS Lottery

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
A Maryland teacher won $50,000 after her husband bought a $5 lottery ticket from a local 7-Eleven in hopes to cheer her up after a rough week. Robyn Meija, 39, mother of two, has spent 18 years working as an elementary school teacher so after a rough week, Meija’s husband thought to cheer her up […]
A MAN won $1million while playing a newly introduced scratch-off game he bought at a local gas station. Mohammad Hossain, 65, purchased the winning scratch-off at a BP Food Market in Leesburg, Florida. The new 500x THE CASH scratch-off game, priced at $50, features a top prize of $25million for...
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
A California woman is $10 million richer thanks to an accidental button push at a California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. California Lottery officials said LaQuedra Edwards was at a grocery store in November 2021 when she put $40 into a machine. Edwards was trying to decide which games she wanted...
One woman is now $10 million richer thanks to a "rude" stranger who knocked into her at the perfect moment. When LaQuedra Edwards placed $40 into a Lottery Scratchers machine last November, she accidentally pushed the button for the wrong ticket after she was bumped by a stranger, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
It took several tries for this South Carolina man to finally scratch a winning ticket that nearly stopped his heart. The man, from Central, a town about 30 miles from the Tennessee state line, stopped to pump gas when he decided to buy a couple of $2 tickets, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
A B.C. couple won the lottery after stopping by Walmart to pick up their granddaughter a swimsuit. They walked out of the store with a lotto ticket worth $675,000. The couple, Shari and Dean Rainkie, is from Chilliwack and bought the winning lotto ticket at the Eagle Landing Parkway Walmart. They played the Set for Life lottery game, which Shari said is her favourite.
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $183 million on Feb 14. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 08-33-55-59-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2X. Double...
