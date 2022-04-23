I SEE U, Episode 45: A Higher Power To The People

The US government’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) has studied several speculative technologies such as invisibility cloaking, and boring a tunnel through the Moon with nuclear explosions, a trove of newly released secret documents revealed.The documents, obtained and shared by Vice.com, contain nearly 1,600 pages of proposals, contracts, meeting notes, and reports, which reveal some of the priorities of AATIP that ran from 2007 to 2012, funded by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).While the AATIP previously came under the spotlight after its former director Luis Elizondo infamously leaked videos of unidentified aircraft moving in seemingly impossible ways, latest documents...
