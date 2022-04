The bats were out early for the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves in their game against each other on Saturday. Both leadoff hitters combined for a rare accomplishment. Miami leadoff hitter Jazz Chisholm made a big first impression, taking the first pitch of the game from Atlanta starter Ian Anderson deep for a home run. Braves leadoff man Ozzie Albies matched Chisholm’s accomplishment in the bottom of the first inning. He took the first offering from Elieser Hernández over the wall for a home run of his own.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO