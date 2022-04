Ethan Hawke is far more than just an actor, but he certainly has one of the most impressive filmographies of his generation. Between collaborative projects like the Before trilogy, excellent crime thrillers like Training Day, strong independent films like First Reformed, and even the occasional blockbuster like The Magnificent Seven, Hawke has navigated the ins and outs of Hollywood, and manages to keep picking interesting roles. That doesn’t mean he’s above appearing in low-budget genre movies like 24 Hours To Kill or Getaway just to pay the bills occasionally. He has sustained himself so that he can find time to invest in the projects he’s passionate about.

