High School Baseball: Ocean Springs vs. Petal

One of Warren Central’s weaknesses this baseball season has been it struggles to get hits at the right time. It showed up again at the wrong time Friday night. The Vikings left six runners on base in the last three innings, including two in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, and lost 3-1 to Biloxi in Game 1 of their MHSAA Class 6A playoff series.

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO