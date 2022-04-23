More charges filed against suspected Santa Fe burglar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More charges have been filed against an accused burglar suspected in 18 break-ins since December. Santa Fe detectives have connected Edgar Guzman to those break-ins, all across downtown Santa Fe, totaling nearly $400,000 in thefts and damages.

Guzman was arrested earlier this month when police say he was caught in the act of breaking into a consignment shop. They say at that time, he admitted to two more burglaries, both at the Manitou Galleries. Guzman is due in court next week to see if he will stay in jail until trial.

