High School Softball: Vancleave vs. Hattiesburg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs beat the McLaurin Tigers 10-0 to win game one of the three game series for the high school baseball playoffs. Clarkdale already led 4-0 by the fourth inning and they would extend their lead even more in the fourth as they would increase their lead to 7-0 by the time the top of the fifth inning started.
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale softball team hosted South Pontotoc in game one of the first round of the MHSAA softball playoffs. The Knights would score four runs in the bottom of the first and would then go scoreless through the rest of the game. Knights pitcher, Breelyn...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University head baseball coach Omar Johnson won his 500th career game as JSU beat Alabama State 5-0 in game two on Saturday at Braddy Field. JSU dropped the opener earlier in the day 6-2 in the completion of Friday’s suspended game. The teams will...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State football fans will get to the team make sports history on Sunday, April 24 during the spring football game. Hundreds of fans are expected to attend JSU’s Fan Fest and spring football game. Pellow Lewis, a sophomore at JSU, said he’s looking forward to playing in the marching band […]
The first round of the Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen preliminary competitions was underway Saturday afternoon at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with two veterans winning. Miss Deep South Madison McCarter won the talent phase of the competition singing “I Am Here,” from the musical, “The Color Purple” and Miss Delta Brook Bumgarner won in the evening wear/on-stage question phase.
STARKVILLE — South Panola is going to have sophomore Michael Johnson, Jr. for two more seasons, and that should frighten everyone in 6A North. Johnson did a little bit of everything for the Tigers Saturday, pitching nearly nine innings, going 3-for-6 at the plate with an RBI and providing a ...
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Five Pearl River Community College (PRCC) students have been selected to receive the Mississippi Space Grant Consortium STEM Student Stipend Award for 2022. Applicants were selected based on their work completed in the STEM Club as an active member, their coursework at PRCC, service to school & community, and recommendations by […]
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State baseball team cruised to a 17-2 seven-inning win over Jackson State on Tuesday at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs (22-16, 6-9 SEC) scored one run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the fourth, five in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Tigers (18-19, 6-9 SWAC) scored both their runs in the fifth inning.
STARKVILLE, Miss. - South Panola scored twice in the top of the 11th and held on for a 6-5 victory over Starkville on Saturday in Game 2 of their first-round MHSAA 6A baseball playoff series. South Panola's win evens the series at 1-1 and forces a deciding Game 3 on Monday at South Panola. ...
