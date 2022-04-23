ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Late inning runs lift No. 14 Rams to victory over Cameron

By Ryan Compeau
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — 14th ranked Angelo State baseball would score a run in the seventh, and eighth inning, and hold off Cameron for the 9-8 game one victory Friday night.

The Rams would jump out to an early 5-0 lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run from first basemen Aaron Walters, but a Thomas Cain and Justin Harris run late would give ASU the win.

Angelo State now moves to 33-10 overall, and 31-10 in the Lone Star Conference.

The Rams and Aggies play two tomorrow afternoon starting at 4 p.m. at Foster Field.

