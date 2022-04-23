Walleye beat Cyclones 3-2; Albert completes hat trick for incredible overtime finish | Kelly Cup Playoffs

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State dance team is bringing home the gold. All 25 Cyclones earned a spot on Team USA for the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championship. They beat out 16 other countries for the gold medal in the Freestyle Pom division. ISU dancers say they...
Ian Jurgensen needed to vent. The 2022 boys soccer season had gotten off to a frustrating start for Ames heading into last Tuesday's game at Mason City. The Little Cyclones had only played three games up to that point due to poor weather conditions and didn't have any weekend tournaments scheduled, so the boys were getting a little antsy.
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees walked off in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon coming back to beat the Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the ninth inning 5-4. However that wasn't the story to remember coming out of the Yankee victory. Seconds after the winning run crossed home...
Chelsi Williams continue her dominance by again winning four events on Saturday at the Class 4A, District-5 track and field meet at George Jenkins High School to lead the Eagles to the team title.
George Jenkins finished with 257 points.
...
Comments / 0